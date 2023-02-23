The Oil Springs Library needs a ramp to make it wheelchair accessible, the fire pumper is probably five or more years away from being replaced at the Oil Springs and South Enniskillen Fire Department and there are storm sewer repairs which will likely need to be included in a street reconstruction project. What does this all hinge on, an updated asset management plan for the Village of Oil Springs.
“It sounds like it really works once you get it up and running,” said Oil Springs Mayor Ian Veen, at the Feb. 7 council meeting about asset management plans. Veen was well versed about municipal asset management plans after attending a session on asset management plans at the Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA) Convention held from Jan. 22 to 24 in Toronto.
Veen said the asset management plan allows a municipality to budget for five or 10 years in the future. This makes a capital project always ready to go. Municipal staff might need to make a few small changes. “Once you get it, it is an important tool.” He said.
When the municipality meets with provincial government officials about needing additional dollars to conduct various projects, the first thing they ask, is where is your asset management plan.
Veen said the village does have an asset management, but it needs to be updated. Provincial funding is needed to make sure this happens.