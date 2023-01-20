NORTH PERTH – At its first budget meeting of the year, North Perth council used the session as a visioning opportunity, to hear thoughts on issues the municipality is facing and where they would like to see the budget spent. The budget committee provided members of council with a chance to give senior staff suggestions and direction.
Tiffany Anger, communications coordinator for North Perth, shared the results of the budget survey with council in a brief presentation. In it, she discussed the concerns facing the municipality, where citizens would like to see more or less tax dollars spent, and satisfaction with municipal services.
Lee Anne Andriessen, budget chair, explained the rules surrounding the visioning session, where each council member went over their priorities for the budget. Many common themes were discussed by council members. Firstly, transportation was a topic that garnered the most attention and support. This includes talk of the proposed truck bypass as well as the municipality’s transportation master plan.
“We need to deal with this this term. There needs to be action on this,” budget co-chair Neil Anstett urged.
Deputy Mayor Doug Kellum furthered the discussion on traffic issues in the downtown core of Listowel. Chair Andriessen echoed Kellum and proposed that action be taken.
“We need to move forward,” she explained. Issues of paving roadways as well as ditch maintenance were also brought up.
Next, affordable and attainable housing was discussed by council. Coun. Allan Rothwell explained the desperate need in North Perth.
“It has not gone away, the need is crucial, and I believe there are things that we as a municipality need to do now,” he said.
Mayor Todd Kasenberg, one of the biggest supporters of this cause, discussed creating an affordable housing plan, to ensure funding for short-term plans as well as setting aside some for long-term initiatives.
“I don’t think there is one that is more significant at this point than housing,” he explained.
Economic growth was what Coun. Marc Noordam was concerned about, talking about ‘growing pains’ from the community’s rapid growth as well as the loss of significant revenue from development with the passing of Bill 23.
“It really shows to me that the federal government is the one that makes all the money, the province is the one who makes all the rules, and the municipalities are the ones with all the problems and just a few cents on the dollar to solve them,” expressed Coun. Noordam.
Coun. Dave Johnston illustrated his point by standing when he began his turn, unzipping his jacket and revealing he was wearing his overalls and farm clothes, “because my point is hard work… We need to get down to work!”
He then assured the crowd they were brand new and did not in fact stink of his barn. He further illustrated the point by reminding council of the hard work it takes to come up with a fair budget.
Money was up for debate as well, with many councillors urging staff to shave the budget down as much as possible.
“Everybody is facing these inflationary pressures,” reminded Coun. Matt Duncan.
“I’m sure my husband would say otherwise, but I don’t like spending money,” Coun. Sarah Blazek joked. She had major concerns about the budget, and stressed cutting money where the municipality can.
Anstett also emphasized responsible spending to staff. Additionally, putting money in reserves was addressed by council members.
“The municipality needs to continue to focus on the big-ticket items for the future, as well, the risk items to the municipality,” explained Kellum, “Let’s keep doing 100 per cent of five things, rather than five per cent of 100 things.”