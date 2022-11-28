Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools trustees learned about the plans for the district’s paper reduction strategy at the latest business committee meeting, “as we have our printed agendas in front of us,” committee chair Tania Brzovic and Secretary-Treasurer Mark Walsh remarked.
One of the required action items in the district’s environmental sustainability action plan, which the board of trustees approved in 2022, the reduction strategy will focus on centralizing printing at schools and facilities, including taking aim at single use printers, which are “far and wide and deep and dense in this district,” Walsh said at the Nov. 9 business committee meeting.
Following a review of printing operations by a consultant this past spring, NLPS plans to reduce single use printers from 382 to 183. The district will also replace printer-copiers that are reaching the end of their lives with multi-use scan-print-photocopy machines that will require a password to release print jobs. A significant amount of paper waste is generated through print jobs that are not collected, the consultant’s review found.
“We’re pretty excited about starting off with a pretty impactful strategy to start off the implementation of the environmental sustainability action plan,” Walsh said.
Not accounting for recycled paper or the type of electricity used to run operations, using the Environmental Paper Network’s calculator, the district estimates a reduction of 1.2 U.S. short tons of paper, which represents a reduction of 22,000 pounds of CO2 equivalent.
Single use printers are often used in classrooms, with teachers printing materials for immediate use in class, as well as for confidential materials in counsellors’ offices. NLPS says confidentiality concerns should be resolved through the password-enabled job release software. Not all printers will be removed from classrooms to accommodate individuals who may have a disability and cannot easily access multi-use printers, or situations in which regular printing happens during class time and prevents teachers from leaving the room for supervisory reasons.
Through the paper reduction strategy, schools are expected to see savings in their supplies budgets as well as a reduction in electricity usage, NLPS says.