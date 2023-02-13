A toddler who defied death after falling into an icy backyard pool in January is back at his Brigden area home.
Waylon Saunders, the 20-month-old son of Garth Saunders and Gillian Burnett, was released from London Victoria & Children’s Hospital last week.
Waylon is the great-grandson of Rita Saunders, grandson of Cari Saunders and grand-nephew of Paul and Liana Gammage, all of Ridgetown.
The boy was given a 10 percent chance of survival after being transferred from Petrolia hospital to London after his Jan. 24 accident at a home daycare in Petrolia.
Waylon was underwater for approximately five minutes, as firefighters and paramedics immediately performed CPR on the scene before rushing the boy to the Petrolia hospital. The Emergency Room team continued compressions for over three hours.
Thanks to the work of the ER staff, Waylon regained a heartbeat. He was transferred to Victoria Hospital, where he was put on a ventilator and placed into a medically induced coma. He began breathing on his own by the weekend.
While he has returned home, Waylon still needs intense physical therapy over an extended period of time to overcome the trauma he suffered as a result of the accident.
A Go Fund Me account was set up to assist the family with their expenses which can be found at https://gofund.me/82d52b3c and type in ‘Waylon Saunders’ in the search window. Over $20,000 has already been raised.