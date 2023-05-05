NORTH PERTH – For Mother’s Day this year, the Listowel BIA is holding a “Thank you, Mom! Shop Local Dollars” promotion to encourage those who celebrate the day to shop locally. This is being run in partnership with the North Perth Chamber of Commerce and Listowel Libro.
“We are excited to offer this promotion to our community, which celebrates the spirit of Mother’s Day while supporting our local businesses.
“When you give the gift of Shop Local Dollars, you’re not only supporting our community, but also giving mom or the mother-figure in your life the freedom to choose from a variety of one-of-a-kind products, tasty treats, and top-notch services. Plus, seeing that big smile on her face? That’s a win-win for everyone!” said Alyssa Kuepfer, Listowel BIA coordinator.
The promotion runs from April 26 to May 12.
During that time, if you purchase Shop Local Dollars, you are automatically entered in a draw to win an additional $100 Shop Local Dollars. These Shop Local Dollars can be purchased through the North Perth Chamber of Commerce website, https://npchamber.com/shop-local-customer, or in-person at the Listowel Libro location.
For more information on the Listowel BIA, visit their website at https://www.discoverlistowel.com/.