CARDINAL – The South Grenville Rangers made short work of the basement-dwelling Metcalfe Jets October 14 on the road.
The Rangers, undefeated in their first three games of the season, took a 3-0 lead in the first period and added six goals in the second. The Jets managed one goal in the second period, and two in the third. South Grenville added one additional insurance goal early in the third period for the 10-3 win.
Scoring for the Rangers were Ethan Wooller (2), Owen Webster (2), Nate Medaglia, Vincent Busseau, Nicholas Campeau, Noah Penney, Zach White, and Connor VanLuit. Goalie Wyatt Perras picked up his second win of the season in net for the Rangers.
The winning ways for the Rangers were ground to a halt the following night at home as they took on the league-leading Gatineau Hull-Volant October 15.
South Grenville got off to an early start, as Wooller (from Medaglia and Webster) scored 51 seconds into the game.
The Rangers led throughout the remainder of the first period and 17 minutes of the second. Hull-Volant forward Shayne Lafleur tied the game with three minutes left in the period. Two minutes later Gatineau scored the go-ahead goal to take a 2-1 lead.
Late in the third period, the Hull-Volant scored two more goals, one an empty-netter, to win 4-1. Rangers’ goalie Andrew Cristea saw his first loss of the season. Up next: The Rangers host the Clarence Castors at the Ingredion Centre in Cardinal October 22. Puck drop: 7:45 p.m.