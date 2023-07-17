The Pride Flag was raised at Town Hall and Emergency Services in Gananoque on Monday.
And with that, Pride Week is officially underway in the community.
“Gananoque is a community of celebration in many ways,” said Mayor John Beddows, the lone member of council who was present at the flag raising at Town Hall. “This week, in particular, is Pride Week, but in reality, every week of the year, we’re proud of everyone who lives in Gananoque.
"We’re proud to be an inclusive community, where everyone has the ability to come together and celebrate who they are in a circle of friends and people of the same interests, and people who share the same culture. I’m pleased to live here and to assist members of my community who celebrate their circle, their culture, their pride.”
Activities and events for Pride Week begin Tuesday, with yoga at Confederation Park from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by youth karaoke and an open stage at Grace United Church from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Wednesday is trivia night at Stonewater Pub from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday is a bit of a busier day, with youth board games and trivia at Grace United Church from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., a meet and greet and O’Connor Gallery from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and an outdoor movie showing of The Birdcage at Pistachio Café.
Friday’s festivities kick off at 1 p.m. with a youth cornhole tournament at Joel Stone Park, and from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. a dirty bingo for those 19 years of age and older, hosted by Alyna Moore and Down Home Lovin.
Saturday is a jam-packed day. From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. is the Pride Parade, which starts at Gananoque Secondary School and heads to Joel Stone Park. From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. there will be a beer garden at Stonewater Pub, as well as music by SweetLeaf, Scott and Kate, and Tegan McLaren. At 1 p.m. is the Rainbow Walk through the vendor market, and the week will come to a close between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. with a Mardi Gras masquerade prom for those 18 years of age and older and the Lou Jeffries, Gananoque and TLTI Recreation Centre.
“This is exciting to be doing this this year as Gananoque Pride Alliance,” said Sam Crosby, the youth coordinator, community outreach and social media lead for the group. After last year’s Pride Week, the 1000 Islands Pride Inc. dissolved and rebranded as Gananoque Pride Alliance. “This is our first Pride Festival as our own entity.”
The new organization includes members of the LGBTQ community and allies, with a variety of voices at the table.
The organization offers performances, education sessions, informal support, community events – things that involve inclusion, accessibility and equity.
“It’s been really awesome,” said Crosby. “We’ve had excellent support from the community, we have a lot of youth that are getting involved who didn’t feel like they could stake a claim, if you will, before. And our hangouts happen once a month.”
The organization also has an events team that have been hard at work organizing the many activities and events for this year’s Pride Week.
“I’m excited for all of the events,” said Brandon Knowles. “We’ve spent many hours planning all this, so it’s nice to see it all come together.”
For more information, go to ganpridealliance.ca.
(Keith Dempsey is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)
[caption id="attachment_2274983" align="alignnone" width="735"] Police Chief Scott Gee, Events Director Brandon Knowles, Tracy Knowles, Gordon Cooke, Volunteer-Coordinator Laura Thompson and Fire Chief Gord Henry. at the Pride Flag raising at Emergency Services in Gananoque on Monday, July 7, 2023.. Photo supplied.[/caption]