The Protective Services Medal recognizes exemplary long service for individuals working in a direct capacity to protect people and/or property and supervisory personnel in the public service sectors who ensure the safety, security and protection of Saskatchewan citizens.
Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan, the Honourable Russ Mirasty, presented the award.
Yung began his volunteer service in 1997 at the Bulyea Fire Department until the two departments merged services. He has been the Chief for the last two years and served as the Deputy Chief for several years before taking the top job. Yung oversees a team of 31 people who make up the volunteer organization.
As part of leading the department, Yung has been advocating to build a new fire hall.
“We need help from levels of government to build our firehall, and it’s not just us. Its lots of communities in Saskatchewan. We are looking for help at the federal level. With the cost of building where it is these days, its a lot to ask of a small community to build a fire hall. To build it to last building standing and the code and the building that’s needed.”
“There are many hats that the building will wear when the time comes.”
Yung explained last building standing means that if there is a tornado or disaster, the building is built to a standard that gives it the best chance of surviving. The new building wouldn’t just hold the fire department but would house the emergency management office and other services.
Yung is humble about the award. “It’s nice to be recognized for that amount of service to your community, but that isn’t why we do it. We do it because it’s the right thing to do.”