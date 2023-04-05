Excitement filled the air in the packed gymnasium at Drumheller Valley Secondary School (DVSS) on Friday, March 31 as students gathered for the annual cake auction fundraiser. Funds raised from the cake auction will help support the 2023 DVSS grad. There were some 40 cakes and other confectionary items up for auction, which filled two long tables set up at the front of the gymnasium. Competition was fierce as staff and students competed to place the highest bid for the sweet treats. Students and staff were enthusiastic and engaged, and the auction raised over $2,000 for the 2023 DVSS grads.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.