A pedestrian is dead and police are hunting for a driver after a hit-and-run on the border of Norfolk County and Six Nations early Tuesday morning.
Police say the victim — whose name has not been released pending notification of next of kin — was hit by a car on Indian Line around 4:45 a.m.
The driver fled the scene in their vehicle, which police described as “a mid-sized white SUV with extensive front-end damage.”
First responders from Norfolk and Six Nations responded to the call and the victim was taken to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
The investigation continues. Police would like to hear from anyone who was travelling on Indian Line between Mohawk Road and Villa Nova Road between 4 and 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Police also ask residents in that area to check their home security systems in case any cameras captured the suspect vehicle, which was last seen heading east on Indian Line toward Hagersville.
Indian Line was closed from Mohawk to Villa Nova for the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppers-brant.ca.