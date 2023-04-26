Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
TEMAGAMI - Temagami council has requested a report from staff regarding the possibility of further regulating short-term rentals in the municipality. Council also has requested that the report should outline a plan for enforcement of any regulations that would be implemented.
Council was meeting at its regular session April 13 when the topic came forward.
Temagami treasurer/administrator Craig Davidson later explained in an email that "Bed and Breakfast establishments were covered with a licensing by-law passed by Council last year. The largest difference is that with a Bed and Breakfast establishment the owner is present during the rental while with short term rentals, including Airbnb and VRBO, the owner is absent."
Davidson stated, "now that Council has provided direction, we will start working with our Planning Consultants on this matter."
He stated that the municipality does not have a count of how many of each type of short term rentals there may be, and added, "it may be that some of the short term rentals are not part of a larger body (like Airbnb)."
When council receives the options they will be discussing them, along with enforcement, he stated.
Staff will be awaiting further direction from council after that point on whether they wish to pursue further licensing for short-term rentals in Temagami, Davidson added.