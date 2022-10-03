TYENDINAGA MOHAWK TERRITORY – The Native Renaissance art gallery in Tyendinga Mohawk Territory is nothing if not quaint. Cozy even. What with its beautifully constructed building, modern appearance and adjoining gift shop and café, the location has been a mainstay on the Reserve for decades.
Typically, its walls and tables feature works celebrating Indigenous culture, artwork and history. The business is owned and operated by Katsi Maracle Doreen, who goes by Gudgie, and her husband, Dan.
On this day, Gudgie and organizers are donning orange shirts to mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as they finish the final setup for the debut of the Truth and Reconciliation Project exhibition, featuring the works of local artist Kenny Leighton.
There is no celebration on this day, however. The usual smiles have been replaced by tears and reflection on a cool but sunny morning.
The exhibition, which runs until Oct. 30, features 139 powerful and pause-worthy paintings, some paying tribute to and others simply a cold reminder of the thousands of Indigenous Canadians who attended Canada’s residential schools, where countless were met with abuse, humiliation, assimilation … even death.
"This one here in the middle in the blue, this is my grandfather,” Gudgie said, pointing to a portrait of a handsome and proud man.
“When Kenny approached me about doing this project, I think he was actually a little bit nervous,” Gudgie said, adding that the Deseronto resident hadn’t had a lot of interactions with her to that point. Leighton’s proposal that day was that he wanted to paint 139 pieces, one for each of Canada’s residential schools, all related to the schools. The paintings would be re-creations of actual historical photographs taken from Canada’s public archives.
Gudgie’s initial reaction was to cry.
“There are so many people out there who don't like us,” she said, her voice cracking. “And there's people like Kenny, who do support us. Working in retail, I get it all. And being a Native person, I get it all. Growing up on the Reserve and going to school in Belleville ... I got it all. It's hard. The things that happened to my people are still happening today, but when Kenny asked me if he could do this, I said yes. Absolutely. And I was honoured.”
Leighton, who is not Indigenous, said he has felt a calling to be a voice for Indigenous Canadians since the Oka Crisis in 1990. Since Oka, Leighton has lived and travelled in many places across Canada, spending time on numerous Reserves, learning Indigenous history and listening to countless stories of injustice, abuse and worse. Last year, following the discoveries of hundreds of unmarked graves at residential school sites across Canada, Leighton knew he needed to do do something. Through his work, he was going to draw attention to the atrocities that took place at the now closed schools. His Truth and Reconciliation Project began to take shape.
A scan of the room on this day is sobering, to say the least. From children having their hair cut off to a homemade electric chair to groups of children lined up in classrooms, each painting tells a powerful and poignant story.
“Some of them are of the buildings themselves, because they can be quite daunting if you just look at them,” Leighton said. “If you were to look at them, they look like a private school or a really beautiful college in the (United) States or something. But when you look inside, and there are pictures of how it must have been inside, and when you listen to people who tell you what their experience was like, or what the experience of their parents was like or what the experience of their grandparents was like and how that's affected them … if you live here or you travel in Canada at all, you know how (this has) affected them over many generations."
The project, which took Leighton five months to complete and which was completed one day before the opening, took a toll on the artist, who has painted for the last 15 years.
"I struggled with it,” he said before taking a long pause. “Some of them were harder than others. While I was painting these, I tried to play podcasts around the issues and played the audio from documentaries, I listened to things that kept me in the moment. I've been in a dark place for five months,” he said as he began to cry.
Gudgie moved closer to the portrait of her grandfather, which has clearly made an impact on her.
“My grandfather was a residential school survivor,” she said, adding that he attended the infamous Mush Hole school in Brantford, but became a survivor by escaping. It was something, she said, he didn’t talk about often.
“I don't know much about what happened,” she said. “I believe that the residential school system was put in place was to take away who we were. They wanted to rid us of our language, our culture, our identity. They cut our hair, they took our clothing, they beat them when they spoke their language. My grandfather got beatings regularly,” she said, adding that in spite of the beatings, her grandfather spoke his mother tongue until his death.
As painful as the paintings are of an ugly past between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians, the organizers are united in their hope that the exhibition sheds light on many hard truths but also continues to foster reconciliation.
"As painful and horrible as it is, I know that for me, it is not something I want to hold for the rest of my life,” Gudgie said through tears. “I want to find a way to heal so that the pain that my ancestors, my elders, my family and my friends have all gone through, that I can understand it but not carry it. I want to stop carrying it. I want to release that pain, and in this exhibit, I hope to bring awareness to people and hopefully be able to start a healing within my territory. My grandfather was a wonderful man. And everything I do in my life I want to honour my grandparents and my parents.”
"I named it Truth and Reconciliation, based on the day,” Leighton said. “The day is Truth and Reconciliation Day and if we can get the truth out, then hopefully we can reconcile. This project is about the impact,” he said, adding that the paintings are not for sale and he will not profit from the works in any way. “It's about maybe changing some peoples' minds and showing some other people that you have you do have allies, there are people who get it. There are people who feel it."
Gudgie circled back to her grandfather, a man she admired more than any other, and how he taught her a lesson she has carried close to her heart ever since.
“When my grandfather was still alive, he introduced me to a woman, an older woman, quite a bit older than him … she was his friend,” Gudgie said, adding the woman was non-Native. “And she was lovely.”
Gudgie recalled how this woman was learning Mohawk language, songs, history and culture, but Gudgie said she couldn’t understand why.
“She was intent on learning and being here,” she said, her eyes welling up as she spoke. “And then I found out who she was.”
Gudgie paused, sobbing.
“She was one of the teachers who beat my grandfather when he spoke his language (at the residential school).”
Gudgie took a long pause before speaking.
“And he forgave her and became her friend,” she said through tears. She stepped up, asked for forgiveness for her part and learned our language with my grandfather. And it's because of my grandfather that I know that I can heal and I want my people and my friends and my family to be able to see that and feel that as well."
The gallery is on display upstairs at Native Renaissance at 386 Hwy. 49 in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory.
Jan Murphy is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Belleville Intelligencer. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.