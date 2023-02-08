The Swan Hills Municipal Library’s February schedule is chock-full of great programs and activities. With stories, crafts, teen nights, senior socials, and the return of the Mario Kart tournament for Family Day, there are fun and exciting programs for everyone. One brand new offering that’s sure to keep you guessing is the upcoming Murder Mystery.
Here’s a run down on the upcoming programs at the library:
STORY TIME
Tuesdays from 2:00 - 3:00 PM
Ages: 3 - 4
Winter session: Jan. 10 – Mar. 28
Be sure to pre-register, as there is limited space. Parents will be required to fulfill a parent helper shift. This program is a great literacy booster as we will read a story, sing, do activities, and complete a craft. Most of the content is alphabet/numeracy based.
COFFEE, TEA AND ME
Mondays from 1:00 - 3:00 PM
All ages welcome
Bring your kids in to have some unstructured playtime. The library provides coffee and tea for adults during playgroups.
JUNIOR STEAM SOCIAL
Tuesdays from 4:00 – 5:00 PM
Ages 6 and up.
Space is limited to 6. First come, first serve. The library now has a new program with interactive toys that will introduce children and youth to coding, math, spelling and art in a fun interactive way.
CREATIVE CORNER
Thursdays from 4:00 -5:00 PM
Grades 1 – 12
Winter Session: Jan. 12 – Mar. 30
Young artists can explore and express their creative talents with a different craft each week.
NEEDLE CLUB
Tuesdays from 6:00 -8:00 PM
Needle Club is an opportunity for people to come out and knit on a project or learn how to knit. An experienced knitter will be on hand to help.
BOOK CLUB
Fourth Wednesday of the month from 7:00 – 8:00 PM
This is a fantastic opportunity to get out and meet other reading enthusiasts and read something new that you may not have considered before.
SENIOR SOCIAL
Third Wednesday of the month from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
This is a perfect time for seniors to get together, visit, enjoy some light refreshments, and make a craft. There will be a different topic each month with an occasional speaker.
GAME DAY AT THE LIBRARY
Saturdays from 12:30 -3:30 PM
All ages welcome; Children 5 and under must be accompanied by someone 12 or over.
Come and have a blast with our air hockey/pool table, giant Jenga, giant
Connect Four, Xbox One, WII U and our many board games.
FAMILY MOVIE DAY
February 11 from 12:30 -2:30 PM
All ages welcome; Children 5 and under must be accompanied by someone 12 or over.
Join us to watch Ice Age at the library. Popcorn and a drink will be provided.
FAMILY GAME DAY
February 20 from 1:30 – 3:30 PM
All ages welcome.
Test your skill in a Mario Kart tournament, or enjoy the regular Game Day activities.
MURDER MYSTERY
February 24 from 7:00 – 9:00 PM
Adults only
Space is limited to 15, sign up is required. Call the library to reserve a spot today.
Please check the Swan Hills Municipal Library website (swanhillslibrary.ab.ca) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/swanhillslibrary) for the latest details and information.