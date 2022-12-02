Club Richelieu is bringing some Christmas cheer to town with its annual tree sale.
The club is raising money for families in need through the sale of Christmas trees at Canadian Tire over the weekend.
“We find out from teachers and the community who needs help each year,” said Mike Cousineau, a Club Richelieu member. “The requests are always things like hockey sticks and simple pleasures.”
The club’s mandate is to provide help for those who need it, and to promote the francophone community and their work. The focus during the Christmas season is to provide gifts and food to those in need in the Timmins area.
All funds raised stay in the area.
The sale hadn’t even officially started yet when Jean-Paul Legault sold the first tree of the evening.
“It’s all for the kids,” said Legault to customers as he set the trees up near the front doors of Canadian Tire.
As the sales team grew, the jovial spirit grew too and the team was ready for any questions or to help anyone find the perfect tree.
“It’s about the camaraderie,” said Denis Gélinas. “And we have a beautiful night to be out here.”
They’ll be in the Canadian Tire parking lot tonight from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.
Trees are going for a donation of $20 to $50.