ST. MARY’S — Members of the Guysborough detachment of the RCMP faced awkward questions last week when Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s Warden Greg Wier reported recent public complaints about police cruisers exceeding local speed limits more than once.
“I’m not trying to lay blame on any one person, but I’ve had a couple of complaints within town [Sherbrooke],” he told Corporal Marc Michon, district commander of Guysborough County RCMP at the Aug. 2 committee of the whole meeting. “I guess if somebody was there to see it, then obviously they were close enough to possibly be in danger. I don’t know if that’s ever been brought to your attention before.”
Michon — who had just finished updating council on the local detachment’s enforcement activities in St. Mary’s during the second quarter (2023), including the fact its officers had issued 68 traffic tickets, most of which were for speeding — replied that it hadn’t.
Said Wier: “This was brought to me by a resident, so I thought I would pass it along. I know it’s easy to say we’ve got to get there quick, and I’m not saying they [police officers] can’t drive well and fast, but it’s still within the town limits and we have a seniors’ place with a crosswalk there. It’s just a little disconcerting when I heard it, I guess.”
Michon asked, “Were there any specific dates?”
Weir replied that he was not aware of any, to which Michon responded: “I’ll just send an email to the guys [officers]. That said, there are some calls that don’t necessarily require lights and sirens but we [still] need to get there faster than usual. But I can’t speak to these [reports] unless I have specific information.”
According to Michon, other than issuing traffic violations, RCMP responded to 194 calls for investigation (including assault, mental health, and break and enters) between April and July in St. Mary’s. He noted that dropped or 911 calls had “caused troubles… not so much in Sherbrooke, but the rural areas of [St. Mary’s] where [some] people have a lot of trouble with the telephone lines.”
He added: “Sometimes, after we receive 911 calls, they won’t even pick up the phone [when called back] and we have to drive down there and check with the owners of the house and also check inside the house to make sure that they are not barricaded or that there aren’t other people holding a knife behind them. That’s part of the 911 Act and its part of our duty… to make sure the premises are secure.”