The Town of Shelburne’s Every Child Matters crosswalk is set to move to a new temporary location for next year.
During their meeting on Monday (July 24), Shelburne Town Council approved the temporary relocation of the ‘Every Child Matters’ painted crosswalk from the intersection of Main Street and William Street to its new spot on Main Street and James Street.
“We thought we would reinstate it there, but unfortunately as council may be aware, we just completed the boreholes with respect to the water main break from April and we anticipate that if any work needs to be done on William Street it just doesn’t make strategic sense to repaint it at that location for 2023,” explained Shelburne chief administrative officer, Denyse Morrissey.
The ‘Every Child Matters’ crosswalk was first installed in Shelburne for Orange Shirt Day in the fall of 2022. The painted art installation is expected to return to its original location at Main Street and William Street for 2024.
Since installing the ‘Every Child Matters’ crosswalk in 2022, the Town of Shelburne has expanded the number of crosswalk designs to include a Pride Month and, most recently, a Remembrance Day crosswalk.
During their meeting, council also approved the painting of a new crosswalk design with a ‘Lest We Forget’ theme in recognition of Remembrance Day, which will be located at the intersection of William Street and First Avenue, in close proximity to the local legion.
“We certainly understand immediately that the painting of poppies is not respectful and it is not something we would entertain. We’re considering having the words ‘Lest We Forget’ in a nice script that is AODA responsible….and convey that in terms of sharing it with the legion to make sure they’re comfortable with it,” said Morrissey.
The cost to have ‘Lest We Forget’ crosswalk painted is estimated to be between $500 and $1,000.
Morrissey noted a repainting of each of the different crosswalk designs would likely need to occur on a yearly basis and part of the annual budget.
“We as staff recognize that cost, but we also recognize that as part of council’s priorities that celebrating the diversity of our community, our heritage, our uniqueness and authenticity is something that you also have also directed us to always undertake,” said Morrissey. “While it certainly is taxpayers’ dollars, we believe it’s an effective use to bring education and awareness, and make the community, who walk our community, have an experience firsthand.”
The Shelburne Equity and Inclusion Committee has outlined a potential crosswalk painting program for a variety of themes in the future. As part of the program, various potential locations have been highlighted for future design, including; Adeline St. at Main St.; First Ave. at Owen Sound; Greenwood St. at Robert Street; James St. at Main St.; Jelly St. at Main St. (north and south sides); Simon St. at Main St; and William Street at First Avenue.