ADELAIDE METCALFE - The annual report on how much is spent on the mayor and council is out.
There was a bit of overlap of pay after the 2022 election saw Coun. Sue Clarke become mayor. That meant she got $9,917 in remuneration versus re-elected councillors Mike Brodie and Betty Ann Mackinnon’s $8,932.
Clarke also spent the most on conferences and expenses at $4,675. Expenses can include things like phones, seminars and special events.
Former mayor Kurtis Smith earned the most last year. His remuneration was $14,708. He also spent $764 on mileage and $2,061 on conferences/expenses.
Former deputy mayor Mary Ann Hendrikx earned $9,378 and did not claim expenses. Brodie did not claim anything either, and Mackinnon got $79.
New councillors Arend Noordhof and Garett Kingma earned $1,116. Each claimed $229 in expenses, and Kingma got $32 in mileage.