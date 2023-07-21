BROCKTON – In May of this year, the federal government launched a $4 billion housing accelerator fund that will provide funding for cities, towns and Indigenous governments to develop innovative measures to “unlock new housing supply and fast-track the creation of 100,000 new homes across Canada,” according to a July 4 CMHC press release.
“Local governments are encouraged to think big and be innovative in their action plans,” stated the press release. “This could include reducing red tape, accelerating project approvals, incentivizing affordable housing units, or introducing zoning reforms to build more density. The fund will provide upfront funding to support implementation, as well as additional funds upon delivering results.” The goal is to build more housing, including affordable housing.
Mayor Chris Peabody said in an interview July 18 that Brockton will be applying to the fund. He noted that the deadline for applications is mid-August, and a housing justification study is required – a tight timeline. Brockton has the Monteith Brown Planning Consultants report (used in getting the Minister’s Zoning Order), Peabody said. That will provide the base for the application.
“We’re going to put in a very competitive bid to get this funding for Brockton,” the mayor said.
Among the possibilities are partnering with a developer (there are two in East Ridge) for more affordable housing.
He noted the East Ridge Business Park has been getting excellent reviews from potential investors. Peabody said there are a couple of investors with offers to purchase in the business park. While deals have by no means closed, “they were very impressed with East Ridge,” describing it as “very forward-thinking,” with its mix of businesses, recreational amenities and housing – for example, the apartment building that’s now under construction.
The potential investors are connections made during this spring’s MIPIM conference in France.
Peabody also commented in the interview on an item that was discussed during last week’s meeting of Bruce County council – the report on the use of agency nurses (see story “County looks at costs of using agency nurses” on page 12).
“That’s been a sore point with me for some time,” he said, “and there’s no action from the province. The county is spending a ton of money… someone is getting awfully rick at the expense of health care, and it’s wrong.”