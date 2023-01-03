A Burlington resident has won $250,000 in Instant 25x Multiplier game number 2321 of OLG.
Wayne Genoway said he was an occasional lottery player and liked to play Instant tickets and draw games.
“When I played it at home, I knew I won right away. It was nice timing to win this prize,” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “My wife was with me – she was very happy for me.”
He plans to pay some bills and save the rest of his win. “It feels nice – just really good,” he concluded.
The winning ticket was purchased at Shell Shop on Highway 6 in Hamilton.