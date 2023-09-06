The Village of Barnwell will be holding a by-election on Monday, Sept. 28 at the Barnwell Seniors Centre.
“The Council is excited to get another helper for sure,” Missy Foster, the interim mayor for the Village of Barnwell, said. “It’s exciting to have an election and not just have one person run for one spot and have it be an acclamation position.”
The by-election, Foster says, is necessary to replace former Mayor Kent Bullock who resigned in June and moved to Lethbridge. Foster says that the candidates for the by-election are Sam Fowler, Del Bodnarek, and Sandy Watts.
The nominations, Foster says, were due on Aug. 28 and the elected candidate will serve for a term of two years before there is another election. Foster says the new Councillor will then be given their responsibilities at the organizational meeting on Oct. 1.
“We’ll probably shift some committees around,” Foster said. “Some people have heavier commitments; they’ve got committees with lots of meetings, and then some of our councillors are on really easy boards. So we’re going to try to make it a little bit more equitable or fair, try to divvy those up in a little bit more fair way.”
"It’s great to have people interested in wanting to come out and support it,” Foster said.