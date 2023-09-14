Coming down the pipeline is a message from Tay Township for residents to keep their ditches clear of obstructions.
A comment from Coun. Paul Raymond was made during the recent committee of the whole meeting, which addressed the monthly municipal law enforcement officer activity report. It stated that staff were working on reviewing their bylaw on clean yards, specific to grass cutting on boulevards or within ditches, as well as to trees on private property.
“I know that we are going to be actively pursuing cleaning up that whole scenario,” Raymond said at the meeting.
He suggested that township communications team should “let the residents know that we need their help in getting some of the ditches that are along their property lines cleaned up.
“The biggest concern is not-so-much the cosmetic – although that is a bit of an aspect – but the spring thaw when we have clogged ditches; the water goes back on the road, and then we invest a fair bit of time sending our staff out to remediate the ice on the roads," said Raymond.
“If everybody could pitch in and do their part as far as the ditches are concerned,” Raymond added, “I think that would only help our cause.”
The 2011 bylaw notes ‘adequately drained, graded, clean or cleaned up and free’ regarding out-of-character conditions within the neighbourhood, while also mentioning removal of conditions that could create a hazard.
Further information on the protective and development services MLEO monthly activity report can be found in the committee of the whole agenda on the Tay Township website.
Tay council meets for regular council meetings every fourth Wednesday of the month. Archives and livestreams of council meetings are available through the Tay Township YouTube channel.