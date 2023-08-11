A Bolton artist’s design has been chosen to be displayed at the library in Bolton.
On August 8, the Caledon Public Library (CPL) announced that Demi Zaglis’ art is now on display on bookshelves in the children’s section of the Albion Bolton branch of the CPL.
Laura Nolloth, a Communications Coordinator for the CPL, said Zaglis’ design was chosen among several other exceptional submissions.
Back in February, the CPL issued a call to local artists to submit a design for three bookshelf ends that would make a welcoming entrance to the Albion Bolton branch children’s area.
Nolloth said due to an abundance of creativity and talent in Caledon, it was incredibly hard to choose a winning submission to be displayed at the Bolton branch.
Zaglis, 23, has been illustrating professionally for the last five years and holds a certificate in Art and Design. She’s also studied graphic design education. However, Zaglis’ love for art began at a young age and she’s been illustrating since she could hold a pencil.
“Demi expresses her love for art through various mediums wherever possible, whether that is painting on a canvas, sketching on some paper or taking her work into the digital world,” said Nolloth. “Her three-panel art installation of a bookworm is sure to tickle the imagination.”
The CPL is hoping to use Zaglis’ installation as a way to bring attention to its Artful Caledon program. The program is a way for Caledon creatives to promote their work in person and virtually. Artists can showcase their work in branches or online; writers can come out to events with other writers; and musicians can have a chance to perform for the CPL. Nolloth said these are all ways the CPL is trying to engage Caledon artists.
“As an organization, the library recognizes that art and culture enhance the quality of life in our community and as confirmed in our strategic plan, we consider it our priority to celebrate culture and inclusion; supporting Caledon’s creative talent and cultural economy by showcasing local authors, artists, performers, and makers,” said Nolloth.
More information about Artful Caledon is available online at caledon.library.on.ca.