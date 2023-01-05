Residents of Northwestern Ontario can look forward to a slightly warmer start to the new year.
Environment Canada meteorologist Gerald Cheng said the forecast into the early part of January is warmer than normal with little precipitation expected.
“That can change depending on the pattern of the day,” he said. “Right now, these systems tend to be moving along south of northwestern Ontario and it's not really hitting the region right now.”
Cheng said the region should expect an above normal trend for the month of January in terms of temperatures.
“In Kenora, the normal high should be around -13 C and the nighttime low should be around -22 C,” he said. “Right now, [the forecast] through the weekend into early next week is still calling for daytime highs to be above -10 C and night time lows not really reaching the –20 C mark.”
“So that is above normal because we really should be below, we should be around - 13 C right now for daytime high.”
Cheng added the forecast in Fort Frances for the next seven days is going to be above normal.
“Our normal high for Fort Frances should be around - 11 C and every day we see around -7 C, -6 C for the forecast until next Tuesday,” he said. “So we're not really seeing a drastic change.”
He said even though right now we are seeing that temperatures will be above normal, it just takes one system to throw the forecast right off.