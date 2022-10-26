Darlene Wroe
Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
DISTRICT - Incumbent Ian MacPherson has been re-elected as the Area 6 representative on the District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration Board (DTSSAB) for another four years.
In his position at DTSSAB, MacPherson, who received 66 votes, will represent residents of unincorporated townships in the north part of the district when it comes to services they could receive through DTSSAB, such as child care, Emergency Medical Services, Ontario Works, and social housing.
Running against MacPherson to sit on the board were Barbara Kendrick who received 11 votes, Linda Yule who had seven votes, Chris Wray who had three votes, and Albert Bouchard who had two votes.