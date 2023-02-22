Doig River First Nation is gearing up for its women’s wellness day to provide a social and cultural space for women to discuss their health needs.
Doig River Councillor Starr Acko said the day will help women to take charge of their health.
“This event aims to motivate women to make healthy decisions about their lifestyle, which will positively change their everyday life,” said Acko.
This year’s women’s wellness day event includes blood pressure and blood glucose checks, immunization, wellness, and mini spa services.
The event will also feature discussions on women’s physical and mental health.
“Women must be provided a safe space where they feel free to talk about mental health issues.”
The event will be held in the Doig River gym on February 23rd, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.