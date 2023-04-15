Their 2023 draft budget took centre stage at a special meeting of Tudor and Cashel Township council on April 4 at 9 a.m. Nancy Carrol, the clerk and treasurer took council through the draft budget and proposed a 4.4 per cent tax increase for the coming year, which may change before the final budget is passed. Council directed staff to bring back a revised budget based upon their discussions to their May meeting.
Mayor Dave Hederson introduced the 2023 draft budget presentation and said his goal was to meet last year’s mill rate and they were at that point only about $13,666 over that mark or just under one per cent, from doing so, so it was doable.
“But first we need to ask questions of staff and have meaningful discussion and debate so that we’re able to make informed recommendations. My suggestion is to do a line-by-line discussion and propose changes as we go. I’d like to create a scoresheet to keep track of changes that come up and once we complete that, we can review and make some recommendations for a second draft of the budget,” he says.
Carrol took council through the draft budget in a slide presentation that was included in the agenda. For Council expenses, the 2022 budget was $28,000 and the actual spent was $23,882.86, a $4,117.14 difference. The proposed budget for 2023 is $44,000, a 57 per cent increase from last year. Carrol said that this had been increased for council discussion purposes, and that the increase was reflective of inflation and cost of living as well as stagnant compensation for years. She said that conference attendance costs and mileage had also been increased.
For Administration expenses, the amount budgeted in 2022 was $258,850 while the actual spent was $343,928.35, a $14,921.65 difference. The proposed amount for 2023 is $397,850, an 11 per cent increase from 2022. Carrol said that this increase was driven by inflation and the addition of new asset management software. She also added $10,000 each to the Back the Cat campaign (to bring a CT scanner to the North Hastings Hospital) and for doctor recruitment, but these additions were for discussion purposes as per council direction.
For Fire expenses, the 2022 budgeted amount was $126,200 and the actual spent was $107,206.30, an $18,993.70 difference. The proposed budgeted amount for 2023 is $138,000, a 9.4 per cent increase from 2022. Carrol told council that these values are set by the agreements that are in place. She also said that the Limerick Fire Chief [Greg Maxwell] had reached out to Tudor and Cashel to request that a dry fire hydrant be installed along Weslemkoon to increase water access.
For Building expenses, the 2022 budgeted amount was $61,900 while the actual spent was $59,900.75, a difference of $1,999.25. The 2023 proposed budgeted amount is $70,300, a 13.5 per cent increase from the previous year. Carrol said that the contract of the Chief Building Official is reflected in the budget line, and that the purchase of a new computer for the CBO is also included.
For Roads expenses, the amount budgeted for 2022 was $902,755 while the actual spent was $821,725.62, a difference of $81,029.38. The proposed budgeted amount for 2023 is $1,058,055, a 17 per cent increase from 2022. Carrol said that due to the derecho cleanup [from the May, 2022 derecho], some planned projects were not undertaken in 2022. The overall budget is being driven up significantly by fuel and heating costs as well, according to Carrol. She said she also included an estimate of the Class 6B roads winter maintenance. Due to inflation, she also said that there would be expected increases in all delivery and product pricing.
For Disposal expenses, the 2022 budgeted amount was $154,950, while the actual spent was $121,322.89, a difference of $33,627.11. The proposed 2023 budgeted amount is $152,550, a 1.5 per cent decrease from 2022. Carrol said that there have been changes to staffing and discussion about hours, which are reflected in the budgeting. She also said that new toilets are being purchased for the waste sites.
For Community Centre expenses, the amount budgeted for 2022 was $21,080 while the actual spent was $19,454.73, a $1,625.27 difference. The proposed budget for 2023 is $21,990, a 4.3 per cent increase from last year. Carrol said that the operating budget reflects slight increases in utilities costs.
For Other expenses, the 2022 budgeted amount was $398,864.07 while the actual spent was $379,389.80, a difference of $19,474.27. The proposed amount for 2023 is $339,826.25, a 14.8 per cent decrease from 2022. Carrol said that there had been an increase to the Tri-Area Medical Centre costs reflective of population increase. She also said that the library board had requested an increase in support and that many of the projects that were grant funded have been completed from 2022.
For Emergency Management expenses, the 2022 budgeted amount was $2,000, while the actual spent was 1,879.46, a difference of $120.54. However, the expenses from the derecho that swept though the township in May, 2022 were $395,367.02, which have been submitted to the MMAH and the township is expected to get back $367,591.22, a difference of $27,775.80. The proposed budget for 2023 is $427,870. Carrol said that the derecho was the biggest impact on this department, with cleanup costs running $395,360, while the township is expecting to get back $367,591. She said that the proposed budget includes bridge repair and the municipal portions of the MDRA funding and MNDNRF funding .
For revenues by department, Carrol said they were $937,617.55 in 2022, while they increased by $380,962.45 in 2023 to $1,318,580. For Other, revenues went from $672,369 down to $645,400, the Fire Department remained unchanged at zero revenue, the Roads Department went from $8,125 to $20,850, the Disposal Department went from $47,503.51 to $53,600, the Building Department went from $68,223.80 to $68,300, the Community Centre went from $5,034.13 to $5,040, Other Government Grants went from $136,362.11 to $134,390, and Emergency Funding went from zero to $391,000.
For the Reserve Accounts, Carrol said that the totals were $2,976,478 for 2022 and had gone up $177,240, bringing the 2023 total to $3,150,718. For the Working Funds Reserve, the total had gone up $7,240 from 2022 and was now at $603,125, for the Fire Reserve, the total had gone up by $10,000 and the 2023 total was now $205,000, for General Reserve, it remained unchanged for 2023 at $313,474, for the Disposal Reserve, it increased $10,000 from 2022 and was now at $236,000 for 2023, for Glanmire Bridge Reserve, the 2022 total had risen by $25,000 and was at $200,000 for 2023, and for Future Capital Reserve, the total has gone up by $125,000 and was now at $1,593,119 for 2023. Carrol also told council that there was a surplus from 2022 of $21,307 that council had approved of being moved to the Working Reserves.
So, therefore, the 2023 expenses came out to $2,827,681.25 while the 2023 revenues came out to $1,413,906.25, a difference of $1,413,775. That means that in 2023, $1,413,775 needs to be raised in taxes, which is up from the $1,354,155.64 that needed to be raised in taxes last year. This is a $59,619.36 difference, which translates into a 4.4 per cent tax increase for 2023. Carrol said that the largest budget impact items were rock breaking which had gone up by 300 per cent and diesel which had risen by 100 per cent.
The 2023 total taxable assessment was $179,550,800, up from $173,599,700 in 2022, which was a 3.4 per cent increase. The weighted assessment is $177,488,735. The proposed final levy increase for 2023 is 0.0077 per cent, so for each $100,000 of assessment, an increase of $7.70 would be incurred by residents.
Council discussed these items at length and went through the budget line by line to ascertain whether the proposed totals should be increased, decreased or remain the same.
Carrol also touched on some capital projects that the township needed to undertake in 2023 and beyond, which council discussed. The overall estimate for the projects was $845,650, of which $191,090 would come from Reserves and $654,560 would come from other sources like insurance, Gas Tax and OCIF funding. These capital projects were the Municipal Office, which was budgeted for last year but the work was not completed. Carrol suggested the funds be moved to the 2023 budget and the work be done. The work was being funded by the COVID Safe Restart Funding the municipality received and the remaining funds to be used are $5,650. South Steenburg Lake Road also needed $55,000 estimated work done, which was funded through OCIF.
Weslemkoon Lake Road needed line painting done, at an estimated $15,000 cost. Carrol suggested the funds come from OCIF. She also said that a quote was received to use as an estimate for the rehabilitation and installation of guardrails on Hwy 620S.
The Public Works Advisory Committee suggested purchasing a Skid Steer, which would be used for compacting at the waste sites. It would cost approximately $50,000 and Carrol suggested the funds come from Capital Reserves.
Old Hastings Road and Glanmire Lake Road need to be rehabilitated with gravel at a cost of around $100,000, which Carrol said could be funded through reserves or surplus from 2023.
A 2022 Tandem Truck needs to be procured at a cost of $360,000 of which the township got an insurance payout of $318,910, leaving them with a balance to cover of $41,090, which Carrol suggested that council use reserves to cover.
Finally, the Millbridge Bridge had damage caused by the derecho in May, 2022 to its guardrails that needs to be repaired, as well as other repairs that need to be done within the next four years as indicated in a Bridge Needs Study. The total cost would be $260,000 ($130,000 in derecho damage, $130,000 in other repairs). Carrol suggested that these funds come from Gas Tax and Reserves. Council instructed Carrol at the special meeting to proceed with a tender to get quotes on this work.
After thoroughly discussing the draft budget and suggesting changes to the various line items, council directed Carrol and staff to bring back a revised budget to the May 2 council meeting, where it will most likely be passed.
Carrol told The Bancroft Times on April 6 that she felt very positive about the discussion and direction from council regarding the 2023 operating budget.
“With the requested amendments and outcomes reached, as well as the audited financials for 2022 being available for review, an operating budget is likely to be passed for the 2023 year in May,” she says. “The capital budget for the year will require more discussion and review before it is ready to be finalized.”