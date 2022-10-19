Eganville – Eldertrekking in the Valley is a new program to enable people of all ages to learn new skills, try a new adventure and hopefully make some new friends. “We are looking to get seniors and others out physically and socially,” Dakota Verch, the program coordinator for special events at the Eganville and District Senior Needs Association said. “We are hoping they build these relationships to keep that going.”
The program is run through the Echo Centre – the local seniors centre in Eganville located at Fairfields on Bell Street – and although called “eldertrekking” it is not just about seniors.
“It is for anyone who wants to call and register,” she said.
Sponsored through a $25,000 Seniors Community Grant funded by the province, this is a free program to provide introductory “try it” classes as well as Adventure Club outings in the local area. All equipment is provided free of charge. There will also be snacks and water for the adventure.
“We will be doing e-biking, kayaking, skating, Nordic poling, snowshoeing, hikes and walks and kick sledding,” she noted. “These programs will continue to the end of March.”
The program aims to be as accessible as possible for people in the area, seniors and others. She said they are also providing transportation if people cannot come to a venue for the adventure. At each class the first step is going over safety, basic instructions and then people will have a chance to try the activity.
“We are hoping people will come out and try it,” she said. “We also might do a follow up and call it the Adventure Club.”
The idea is not only to encourage physical exercise but also the formation of friendships.
“It is inter-generational and any skill level,” she added.
The Echo Centre has several items already available for loan which will be used in this program including GPS and wilderness first aid kids. There are also GoPros so people can share what they are doing on these adventures, she said.
“We have all the equipment so there is no cost to anyone,” she stressed.
The Echo Centre is also partnering with Mad River Paddle Co. with some of the adventures. For example, the Fall Kayak on Golden Lake will be led by Mad River Paddle Co.
Adventures are held in various areas surrounding Eganville so those in the catchment area served by the Echo Centre can take advantage of what is offered. She noted this includes Bonnechere Valley, North Algona Wilberforce, Laurentian Valley, Admaston/Bromley, Whitewater Region and Pikwakanagan.
As the program unfolds, there will be a lot of the equipment on site so people can avail themselves of it, like the lending hub.
Upcoming events include a walk on October 26 at Shaw Woods and a kayak on October 28 at Pikwakanagan. In November there is a walk/hike at Westmeath Provincial Park on November 23 and a kayak at Rotary Beach in Eganville on November 4, as well as e-biking on November 18 at the Echo centre and another e-biking adventure from Deacon to Tramore on November 25. Ice skating will be on December 9 in Eganville.
“In the beginning of January, we will publish a new schedule,” she noted.
Those interested can explore anytime by borrowing from the lending hub, she said.
“We are going to have a lot of equipment on site,” she noted.
Preregistration for the adventures is required at least a week in advance.
For more information, or to register, call the Echo Centre at 613 628-2354.