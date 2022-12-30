On Nov. 28 at the 45th annual Galeries Ontario / Ontario Galleries (GOG) Awards Gala, Varley Art Gallery projects received three prestigious awards.
As the only annual juried awards of its kind, the iconic GOG Awards celebrates the outstanding achievement, artistic merit, and excellence across Ontario’s public art gallery sector. This year is the first time since the beginning of the pandemic that professionals were back in person with all awards categories.
One of the Varley’s projects — Elusive Desires, featuring the work of Ness Lee and Lan Florence Yee, curated by Marissa Largo won two awards, including Best Exhibition Design and Installation, as well as the Curatorial Writing Award.
The exhibition traces the intimacies and (be)longings of two queer Asian diasporic artists: Ness Lee (they/she) and Florence Yee (they/theirs). Both descendants of the Chinese diaspora (Hakka and Cantonese, respectively), Lee and Yee explore queer mythologies of the nation, settler colonial “imaginaries” that pervade Canadian art history, and trouble notions of seamless assimilation into a society that leaves much to be desired.
The artists’ desires and affects, as embodied through illustration, painting, installation, embroidery, and sculpture, visualize gendered, sexual, and racial difference. The project created a space in which the often-obscured subjectivities and intimacies of queer Asian diaspora were brought to the fore in the archive, gallery, and public realm.
“It focuses primarily on two queer Chinese artists, which is a very specific community, who don’t see themselves be reflected, or maybe through their own history, they haven’t had a chance to talk about some of the issues that they faced,” explained Anik Glaude, curator and program co-ordinator, culture and economic development of the gallery.
“I have people commented on Elusive Desires saying how they have never seen an exhibition like this in Markham before, and how it really touched them whether or not they are from LGBT community.”
Along with the exhibition, Annie Wong’s book, “How to be a Chinese Ally,” was also recognized by the Art and Publication Award.
As Varley Art Gallery’s 2020 community-artist-in-residence, Wong created “How to be a Chinese Ally” in response to the lack of Chinese language anti-racism resources, asking the Chinese readers to consider what it means to be an immigrant settler; how to address the internal anti-Black and anti-Indigenous bias within Chinese communities; and how to challenge the model minority concept and its complicity with white supremacy.
Contrary to the title, the book doesn't address the issue in a textbook way. Instead, Wong and academic Chen Chen hope it inspires people to ask “why should a Chinese be an ally to other Black, Indigenous and people of colour communities” by inviting Chinese readers into intimate conversations among friends, artists, and researchers.
“When you engage in the book, you’ll realize it talks not just about an issue of anti-Asian hate, but also the experiences of racism across communities of colour,” Wong said, expecting the book to be the starting point for deeper conversation and longer practice as well as inspiring people to begin reading and to begin building relationships.
Part of the mandate of Varley Art Gallery is to reach out to the various communities living in Markham, Glaude said, “We think it’s very important that everyone walks into the gallery and see themselves reflected.” One of the things they have been trying to do and will continue to do is to give artists a voice to talk about their experiences and bring a variety to the voice.