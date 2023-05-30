A tired and emotional Cathy Hogg met a small but enthusiastic group of supporters at McNally’s Tap House about 10:30 p.m. on election night. In her speech she thanked her family, friends, campaign staff and volunteers.
“This is not a loss for me,” stated Hogg to her supporters. “Our party saw a significant increase in support in this riding. We did move the needle.” In a conversation with the
News, Hogg said, “I’ve met some wonderful people, I’ve had some amazing conversations. I’ve seen the best in some people, sadly I’ve seen the worst in others.”
Having seen the resiliency of the Medicine Hat region through fire, floods, drought and the booms and busts of the oil and gas industry, she feels the capacity to come back together and end the divisiveness is possible and feels hopeful.
Hogg wished Justin Wright the best in his role as MLA for Cypress-Medicine Hat.
“He has said he wants to represent the conservative values and I sincerely hope he’s able to do that.”
Given the divide in the community, she says it’s important to find the centre.
“The solution isn’t in the far left or far right,” stated Hogg.
Hogg, who took a leave of absence from her position as chair of the board for Prairie Rose Public Schools, is uncertain what her next step is.
“The truth of the matter is I have seen the punitive nature of the UCP party. The last thing I ever want to do is jeopardize anything with Prairie Rose.”
If her being on the board poses a challenge, then Hogg said she will need to consider if she continues being on the board.
“It will all be based on what is best for Prairie Rose.”