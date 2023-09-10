The Town of Milton is calling on its residents to actively participate in shaping the future of their community as they work on crafting the new official plan. Public engagement is a central pillar of the 'We Make Milton' initiative, which aims to guide growth and development in the town through the year 2051.
Under the 'Growing in Milton' phase of the project, various policy options are being explored, covering critical aspects such as promoting local growth approaches, defining Milton's future land use structure, managing growth within settlement areas, envisioning growth strategies, enhancing resource and environmental protection, and ensuring the delivery of essential infrastructure and community services.
To encourage community involvement, Milton residents can visit the Let's Talk Milton platform, where they can engage in several ways:
A report containing policy recommendations is expected to be presented to Milton Council for approval in November, marking a significant step towards charting the town's future development.
In 2021, Milton Council endorsed a forward-looking land-use vision for the new Official Plan, encapsulated in the slogan 'Milton 2051: Choice Shapes Us.' This vision envisages a Milton in 2051 that offers residents a wide array of choices regarding how and where they live, work, move, and grow. As the community evolves, the power of choice will ultimately define and shape the town.