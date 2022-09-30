In response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, and to attract more new families to the area, a new committee to bring Ukrainian refugees to rural Manitoba has been formed in the municipality of Russell-Binscarth.
The goals of the committee, chaired by Leanne Bily, is to bring Ukrainian refugees to the community and help them with things such as employment, housing and furnishing, and placing children in school and daycare.
Bily said the committee was formed after more than $90,000 was raised locally for the Ukrainian Canadian Congress during a dinner in May.
“All of that energy and willingness to help in one room is how the committee idea was born,” Bily said.
The committee developed a community profile and sent it to the Manitoba Council of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress. Once the profile was translated, Ukrainian families fleeing the devastation left by Russian forces were able to use a dedicated telephone line to learn how to come to the Russell-Binscarth area.
Bily said the committee has helped eight families, primarily made up of women and children, to settle in the area.
“The number doesn’t sound big, but I feel we’ve done a great job helping them feel comfortable, getting them housed and settled with essentials, and then finding local jobs.”
A depot for donations of furniture and household goods was set up in the municipality’s former credit union building for the newcomers, and an inventory of available housing was created, Bily added.
What the Russell committee has done is nothing short of incredible, said Westman Immigrant Services community outreach co-ordinator Hannah Holt, who sits on the board of the committee. Holt said the influx of refugees not only helps those fleeing conflict in Ukraine, but the labour shortage in the Russell-Binscarth community as well, since Ukrainians arrive in Canada with open work permits.
“They’re stepping up for their community, they’re helping local employers and they’re helping newcomers. It’s a win-win all around,” Holt said.
Bily said for her, the most important thing is to respond to the devastation Ukrainians face by offering them a safe place to live and work. She added that the stories of devastation the committee has heard from the families are “horrific.”
“We are very fortunate, and we have a great deal to offer families who come to our area,” she said. “We have deep Ukrainian roots within our communities, and the resources to help with settlement and employment. It seems like the least we can do.”
The group is looking for volunteers who can help with transportation, translation and other general support for newcomers. Tax-deductible donations to the committee can be made through Westman Immigrant Services at westmanimigrantservices.ca/donate.
The municipality of Russell-Binscarth is located 125 kilometres northwest of Brandon.