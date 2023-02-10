Slocan Valley residents will soon be able to easily check on their local water sources now that Living Lakes Canada has completed the installation of new water monitoring equipment on several local creeks and lakes.
The data will be available on the Columbia Basin Water Hub website this spring.
This represents the completion of water monitoring installations in three pilot areas: the mid-Columbia Kootenay, the Columbia-Kootenay Headwaters and the Elk River Valley. Living Lakes released a full report of the implementation in December.
“Building a comprehensive understanding of the hydrology of these streams will inform watershed stewardship and climate adaptation decisions made by local stewardship groups and municipal, regional, First Nations governments and the Province,” says Paige Thurston, program manager for the Columbia Basin Water Monitoring Framework.
In 2023, LLC plans on expanding even further into the Kootenay Boundary area and East Kootenays. Public engagement webinars will be held in February and March to help the organization understand which water sources are a priority for monitoring in those areas.
New monitoring equipment in Slocan Valley includes lake level measuring tools in Slocan and Summit Lakes, streamflow monitoring stations on Wolverton, Dumont, Silverton, Fitzstubbs and Upper Wilson Creeks, biomonitoring stations at Silverton and Lemon Creeks and a climate monitoring station in the Valhalla range measuring wind, precipitation, temperature and snow depth.
“The data from this program will be used to support modelling and analysis to understand how climate change is impacting water supply in the Columbia Basin,” says Thurston.
The sites were chosen in consultation with local stewardship groups, governmental organizations and First Nations representatives to identify the most important water sources in the Valley.
“Many of the streams being monitored in the Slocan Valley and surrounding areas were chosen because they were identified by the local community as important and/or vulnerable sources of drinking water, or as valuable fish habitat,” says Thurston.
The actual work of installing equipment and collecting data is done with the support of volunteers. Living Lakes held hydrometric monitoring workshops in Winlaw this past September and hope to host more in 2023.
Thurston made clear that the project is ongoing and evolving, welcoming input from the community on water monitoring priorities.
Data will be available to the public once the hydrology team from Living Lakes has a chance to review it.
The public can then log onto the Columbia Basin Water Hub site, find the local creek or lake they want to check out, and click to see things like flow, water level, temperature or other measurements. There will be visualization tools to generate graphs helping interpret the information. Briefings by hydrologists will also be available to help explain the data.
The Columbia Basin Water Monitoring Framework Pilot Implementation Report is available at livinglakescanada.ca, as are links to attend future public engagement webinars. The data will be available at data.cbwaterhub.ca.