BROCKTON – Mayor Chris Peabody received some good news for local taxpayers, in the form of word from the office of the solicitor general that the municipality will get more money for court security.
“This will reduce the police budget by one per cent,” said Peabody, noting, “It pays to go to ROMA (Rural Ontario Municipal Association conference) and AMO (Association of Municipalities of Ontario) and advocate on behalf of your municipality.”
He added, “That’s great news.”
The issue of court security costs has long been a sore point for Brockton and other municipalities that host court.
Brockton has been discussing the matter of the municipality paying more than its fair share of policing costs, for well over a decade.
During a previous interview, Peabody said that when someone from another municipality policed by the OPP gets charged with failing to appear in court, Brockton pays for police to go after the person.
While the “good news” promised to be a major topic of discussion at Tuesday night’s budget meeting, it was certainly not the only item.
During an interview prior to the meeting (results not available at press time), Peabody said he anticipated discussion about putting $100,000, in addition to what staff put in the budget, into a recreation department reserve earmarked for a new arena.
There’s also pickleball. After two unsuccessful applications for a Trillium grant, and a growing public demand for pickleball courts, Peabody said his preference would be to “pull the money out of reserves and get it done.” However, he’s unsure at this point what council’s decision will be.
The report presented at the meeting includes three options.
Referring to the increased funding for court security, Peabody said, “It gives us breathing room” as far as the 2023 budget is concerned.
“The tax rate increase would be 6.8 per cent,” he said.
Should council decide to put $100,000 into the reserve fund for the arena, the tax increase would be over seven per cent.
The mayor anticipated that the budget could be approved during Tuesday night’s meeting, with details to follow in next week’s Herald-Times.