The city’s last regular meeting of council was held on Thursday, August 10 where councillors voted to move forward with a ban on the sale and discharge of consumer fireworks within in Woodstock effective Jan. 1, 2024. The implementation date was intentionally selected to take effect after Diwali on Nov. 12 of this year, which is the last approved holiday for the use of consumer fireworks under the current bylaw. This will give local retailers the opportunity to sell their remaining stock and ensures enforcement of the bylaw for Diwali will be consistent with Victoria Day and Canada Day earlier this year.
Council heard from two delegations opposing the fireworks ban and an online petition in favour of fireworks was also presetned. Weighing feedback from the community and information on complaints enforcement from staff, council decided a complete ban will address frequent complaints around non-compliance and allow for easier enforcement. Staff is preparing the bylaw and draft which will be submitted with an application for approval by the Ministry of the Attorney General.
Community improvement applications approved
Council approved four applications through the city's Downtown Community Improvement Plan. It was created in 2012 for the core to maintain its role as the city's primary business, shopping and cultural centre by encouraging private investment. It provides loans and grants for improvements to enhance downtown properties including façade, awning, signage, lighting and design costs. Four applications were submitted:
• 379 Dundas St. — Dee-Lights Bakery
• 507 Dundas St. — Floral Buds & Design
• 521 Dundas St. — Destinations, Sodapop & Marigolds, Knotty Beauty
• 75 and 85 Brock St. — Construction of an eight-unit, two-floor apartment building
The money for the projects is taken from the downtown reserve fund.
Council supports increased capacity of new school in north Woodstock
Mayor Jerry Acchione will be submitting a letter to the Ministry of Education and Oxford MPP Ernie Hardeman urging the province to immediately approve changes to plans for a new school in north Woodstock. The school was originally planned to have space for 660 students. Thanks to an increase in the number of residential units proposed in the area, Thames Valley District School Board is now looking to increase the capacity of the school to 856 students. The board has submitted the revised plans to the Ministry. Construction is expected to be completed by 2026 or 2027.