The Rural Renewal Stream is attracting workers to the Grande Prairie region as more municipalities adopt the provincial program.
A local business owner has filled job vacancies through the program, after a “historically low” year for applications in 2022.
“It was difficult generating any interest in the positions,” said Shawna Miller, who owns 16 Subway franchises in northwestern Alberta including Beaverlodge and Sexsmith.
Most of her restaurants are in Grande Prairie, and throughout last year she has had anywhere between 10 to 20 vacancies at any one time.
“We desperately needed people,” she said.
Since the Rural Renewal Stream launch, Miller has been able to fill those with workers from around the country.
“Our primary goal is still to hire local Canadians, making sure that we're providing good jobs to them, and then use programs like this when there are not enough people to fill the demand for the jobs that we have,” said Miller.
The Rural Renewal Stream is meant to ensure foreign workers can gain permanent residency quickly in rural areas.
Since the province launched the program last August, the city has garnered165 applications from employers and provided 82 candidates with endorsement letters, said Kim Pinnock, City Assistant Director of Economic Development.
Currently, those employers have approximately 400 vacant positions.
Workers apply for the desired job as they usually would. After a job offer is given, the employer will apply to the Grande Prairie Rural Renewal Stream Partnership for a letter of endorsement on behalf of the worker.
The endorsement letter is then sent to the worker, who then can apply for a provincial nomination and potentially gain permanent residency quicker than other means.
“We don't as a municipality determine who's successful; that's provincial and federal jurisdictions, but the letters of endorsement that we provide on behalf of the municipality certainly makes their applications stronger,” said Pinnock.
The County of Grande Prairie is also designated under the Rural Renewal Stream jointly with the towns of Beaverlodge, Sexsmith and Wembley.
Pinnock said the city and county economic development departments are sharing best practices to ensure the program benefits the region.
The need for workers has changed since the program’s launch, she explained, which initially saw a large demand from the food service industry. It has since grown to include a wide variety of jobs from trades, retail, transportation and beauticians.
Candidates are located locally as well as from across Canada, said Pinnock.
The program also allows candidates already residing in the Grande Prairie area to seek permanent residence while attracting workers from across the country and abroad, explains Pinnock.
Miller said she has workers from Ontario, B.C., and larger centres including Calgary and Edmonton are settling in the north due to the program.
She said those who come to the area will “see how great it is to live and stay in the community, and even if they move on to other jobs, it “improves the entire labour pool.”
Uptake in rural Grande Prairie slower
The rural renewal stream is reporting smaller numbers on the program’s uptake compared to the city.
The County of Grande Prairie has approved 11 employers and endorsed six newcomers, with employers ranging from health care, retail, construction, transportation, and energy industries, said the county in a statement to the News.
Sexsmith has recommended one person in the joint designation, said Hasan Akhtar, Sexsmith assistant chief administrative officer (CAO), He noted a majority of the recommendations are going through the county.
In Wembley, the program hasn’t received any applications from employers, said Noreen Zhang, Wembley CAO.
Beaverlodge is currently in its early stages of setting up the program.
“The biggest challenge I think that we face in the whole program is that there aren't any financial supports available to municipalities to start up these programs,” said Pinnock.
“Without capacity internally, it makes it really hard for some of the municipalities to actually stand up a program like this and run it.”