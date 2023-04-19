Eganville – Bonnechere Valley Mayor Jennifer Murphy is very pleased with the township 2023 budget but ratepayers will have to wait a bit longer to see how it impacts their properties.
“This was a very challenging year, but I believe we made some excellent decisions for our ratepayers,” she said during her mayor’s report at council last Tuesday afternoon.
The budget was concluded on March 27 and details will be released to the public in a presentation in early May.
The auditors will be coming to the next meeting in April, so the budget will be presented on May 9.
Mayor Murphy stressed she was pleased with the budget.
“This is a terrible time for people,” she said.
People are struggling paying rent and dealing with other costs like their heating and council is very cognizant of that, she said. “At the same time there are things that needed to be done and I think we balanced this very well and managed to come in with a very reasonable tax levy increase, but we also had 1.81 percent real growth which certainly helped during budget deliberations,” the mayor said.