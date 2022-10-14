NORTH PERTH – At the Sept. 26 Municipality of North Perth council meeting, council discussed the letters it has received in opposition from other municipalities and townships in regards to the new bill presented at parliament, Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act. This bill creates alleged “new tools to advance provincial priorities, including building 1.5 million new homes over the next 10 years and the construction and maintenance of infrastructure to help build housing faster,” stated the News Ontario website.
The bill Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act was introduced by the Minister of Municipal Affairs Steve Clark on Aug. 10. On Sept. 8, the act was passed as the Legislative Assembly of Onatrio held the third-reading vote. The bill comes into effect on Nov. 15 for Toronto and Ottawa.
The act gives the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa additional powers which include the ability to: “appoint municipal CAOs and other non-statutory department heads and restructure departments; create new identified committees and appoint chairs and vice-chairs of identified committees and local boards and change the make-up of a committee; direct items to council that could potentially advance a provincial priority and direct staff to develop proposals to be brought forward for council consideration; propose the municipal budget and veto changes proposed by council; and veto council’s passing of a bylaw if all or part of the bylaw could interfere with a provincial priority,” as described by the Association of Municipal Managers, Clerks and Treasurers of Ontario (AMCTO).
“Ontario is doing this through proposed changes to the Municipal Act, the City of Toronto Act and other acts to support its municipal partners, who play a crucial role in determining local policy and processes that impact housing supply,“ stated the News Ontario Website.
At the North Perth council meeting, members began discussing their opposition to this bill, and their support of other municipalities and townships standing in objection.
“I think in its current form, I have some serious reservations about this bill. I have reached out to our MPP with no response as of yet. I have very serious concerns about the power it gives to a head of council. I am fully in support of building more homes, but I don’t think that is what this is about,” Coun. Neil Anstett stated at the meeting.
“Frankly, I was shocked by the legislation being brought forward here. In this case, it in my view, shows a complete misunderstanding of the council’s role and ability in terms of decision making on behalf of the community. It’s aptly or inaptly named in terms of a strong mayor act and having veto powers, and so on, I don’t think it’s the way to get things done,” expressed Coun. Allan Rothwell.
“I don’t think the Mayor of North Perth needs that responsibility. I’m not convinced that any mayor needs that responsibility at this point in time, we have a system that generally works well with a certain degree of occasional debate and discussion and disagreement, but I think the beauty of local government is that degree of collaboration and consent from all of us who are elected by the people in terms of our roles and responsibilities… I can’t comment on Toronto or Ottawa, I don’t understand their local politics and the circumstances that brought this about, it seems that one is a done deal. However, it was appropriate for us to send a letter at this point in time, in my opinion, to stave off extension of that to all the rest of the municipalities,” stated Mayor Todd Kasenberg.
Coun. Anstett asked for council to support sending another letter to the Minister of Municipal Affairs to relay their concerns. Council agreed and voted in favour of sending an additional letter.