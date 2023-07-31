At Wednesday’s Esterhazy Town Council meeting, Mayor Grant Forster spoke about the visit the town had by Saskatchewan’s Premier Scott Moe on July 25. The mayor says this is the first time that a premier has visited Esterhazy since Allan Blakeney in the 1970s.
“Yesterday Ron (McCullough) and I were invited to a quick session with the premier at Noble Construction,” said Forster.
“They were doing a constituency tour and stopped in Esterhazy for 30 minutes. We did get an opportunity to sit with him very briefly. We didn’t really discuss anything, we just got a feel of what’s going on.
“He mentioned the hospital still being on the docket in his response to a question that was brought up by the media, saying that it’s still going to happen, that they’ve committed the planning dollars and it will happen regardless whether it takes three years or five years, it will be happening.”
Forster informed council that he mentioned the town’s progress with their water treatment plant to the premier.
“We briefly talked about the water treament plant. Ron provided a copy of our camp chart to the premier and to MLA Warren Kaeding just to give him an idea of where the province’s money is going,” said Forster.
“We also did talk a bit about the potential of an expanded air strip can do for the community and for the area.
“He had a very high opinion of the airport being key to some development, especially in areas like Esterhazy that have the big industries that we have with potash.
“He was quite excited to hear that we had been approached regarding the airport expansion, reading between the lines, he was kind of giving us a little prod to say, maybe you guys need to look at that more seriously.
“We need to probably look deeper into this project to see what we can do, it was exciting to hear him talk about that.
“We were at Noble’s, Chris Noble talked briefly about their need for things like an airport and how it would help their business. Premier Moe expanded onto that. It was a good talk.”
McCullough stated he was happy with the media’s attendance during Moe’s visit.
“The two journalists from the World-Spectator wowed me,” he said. “It was absolutely stellar engagement, in terms of preparedness for presenting themselves with the questions they had. I think the premier was caught off guard with the questions they had, too.”
Council passed a motion to extend the noise bylaw from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. on August 13, for the Esterhazy Golf Course Let’s Go Clubbing fundraiser event.
“We’ll be fundraising for club house improvements,” said Councillor Tenille Flick.
“On the day of the event, registration starts at 9 a.m., kiosks is at 10 a.m. We’ll be doing 18 holes.
“There will be silent auction prizes given out, we’ll have supper, and the Blu Beach Band is performing right after.
“People can come for supper as well if they don’t want to golf, they can also just come for the band.”
Flick spoke about what improvements they hope to make towards the golf clubhouse.
“We’ve never done anything like this before, whatever proceeds we make will go directly back into the clubhouse,” said Flick.
“Hopefully we can start working on not only maintenance, but upgrades too. We have a lot of work and a very extensive wishlist for it.”
People can call the Esterhazy Golf Club if they are interested in registering for the fundraiser at (306) 745-6456.
“It’s been pretty quiet in the community, people should come because it will be a good night out,” said Flick.
“It’s going to be something different, we also have the nicest view of Esterhazy,” she said smiling.
Council passed a motion to purchase a new compressor for the town’s Dana Antal Arena for $51,000.
Council discussed potentially overhauling the former compressor for $29,000, but decided it would be best to purchase a new one as it is used on a regular basis.
Acting CAO Ron McCullough informed council that he and Tammy MacDonald will be setting up a meeting with Public Works to discuss hiring an interim director until the town finds a permanent person to serve as the director for Public Works.
Councillor Earl Nickel informed council that the Esterhazy Fire Department is planning for their Half Beef Raffle.
“We’ll be doing our beef raffle again, this might be the last year for it. We’re not sure,” said Nickel.