Concerns continue to be raised by educators, parents, and the media about the new Centralized Online School that the government of Saskatchewan plans to have in place in time for the 2023-24 school year. To get more insight into the issue, this reporter reached out to the Director of Education of Horizon School Division, Kevin Garinger prior to the holidays.
As we discussed what was being said through the media, Mr. Garinger could not speak to the statements made by Saskatchewan Teachers Federation President, Samantha Becotte, about the engagement or lack of with provincial educators, but he did state that the government had engaged with the school divisions last year about moving to a centralized system to address the quality of courses being offered around the province. As it stands online options vary from division to division, and if a class is not offered online in the student's home division then they have to search for it in other school divisions. Garinger said that Horizon SD has a number of students from outside the Division that are registered with them for individual classes of which Horizon has what this reporter considers some very interesting ones, for example, Energy and Mines, Forensic Science, Practical and Applied Arts Agricultural Survey, and Wildlife Management. While some of these are listed on the provincial curriculum others are not and at this time there is no information on whether locally developed options will continue to be available to students or not. Mr. Garinger did say that the government has indicated Distance Education classes that are delivered synchronously will still be available and deliverable by the individual school divisions, but any class offerings that are asynchronous will not be. An example of a synchronous class is calculus, which is taught by Mr. Farrell in Foam Lake. Through a webcam, students from any school in the division can be registered and log in at the assigned class time to be instructed by Mr. Farrell and participate in the class.
As for students taking all their courses online in the Division, Mr. Garinger said there are only three. During the pandemic, the government provided extra funding to Divisions to meet the needs of students who needed to be able to access schooling from home. With that funding, Horizon SD hired 13 teachers to deliver a wholly online school for what accounted for, 300 students from K-12. The students had a continuous connection with their teacher and the experience was a positive one for all involved, however, when the funding was discontinued by the government, the cost of employing those thirteen extra teachers for 300 students would have pushed the Division over budget and the K-9 offerings had to be discontinued and the 10-12 returned to the way it had been before the pandemic. Garinger did say that there had been a “great appetite” for the online school, but unfortunately, it was not something that could be maintained.
The way Mr. Garinger understands the upcoming Centralized Online School will work is that there will be “hubs” around the province that will assist in the delivery and operation of the online system, and it will not be “run” by Sun West. There have been many concerns expressed in the media about the graduation rate of students from the Sun West online school as opposed to that reported by Flex Ed, another online K-12 school that has been operating in the province for close to twenty years. Garinger was not prepared to speak to any of those issues as he did not have access to the data that was being used in those claims. He did say however that the goal of Horizon SD has always and will continue to be the educational welfare of the students. Whether students are taking classes through regular delivery methods or online the goal is to “make sure that kids are taken care of” and if they are not in a physical school in the Division, they can still engage in the extra-curricular activities that are available.
With few actual details coming from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Education, it is understandable that parents are feeling concerned. Currently, the upcoming Centralized Online School will only be used for the public system, while the Separate School system will continue as is. There has been no word on whether Flex Ed will continue to have funding for students come from the government as it currently does as a private school. Hopefully, some of these concerns will soon be clarified as the government moves closer to implementation.