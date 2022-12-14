Unexpected things can be found when digging after 70 years.
Council voted to spend $80,000 on a no-bid storm sewer installation in Glencoe by ASG Excavating and to abandon a portion of the 1952-built McMurchy Drain after it was found to be cracked or shifted. Only ward one Coun. Don McCallum was opposed.
Normally anything over $50,000 goes out to tender for bids, but council chose to take the offer from ASG in order to speed up the development of Glen Meadows’ 40 residential lots behind No Frills.
Coun. Martin Vink made the motion to skip the tender process.
“This development is very important to Southwest Middlesex and the developer probably dropped millions of dollars into it. So I think it’s very important that we help out the developer in this case,” said Vink at the Nov. 23 council meeting.
Glen Meadows is being developed by Wayne Turner under a numbered name.
There was also the option of re-engineering the drain to repair it and charging landowners for the cost, thereby not needing to use municipal reserve funds collected from ratepayers. But that option would be a process going through the Drainage Act and could have delayed development by up to a year.