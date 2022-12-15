“This is a historical event,” said acting Chief Administrative Officer Kathryn Clark as she helped Nackawic-Millville’s inaugural seven councillors and mayor take their oaths of office at Nackawic town hall council chambers Wednesday evening, Dec. 14.
With friends and family on hand to watch, each of the newly elected council members, starting with veteran Nackawic councillor Robert Simpson and ending with Mayor-elect Tim Fox, approached the podium. After reciting the oath and signing their names, they each took a seat at the council table.
The council represents the new rural community combining the town of Nackawic, the village of Millville, and portions of the Southampton, Queensbury, Dumfries and Bright Local Service Districts. The seven councillors represent six wards, including two representing Ward 3, the town of Nackawic.
“This is an exciting time for the region,” said Clark as she opened Wednesday night’s ceremonies, which ended with snacks, refreshments and conversation for all in attendance.
Following Simpson, one of two Ward 3 members of council, to the podium were Colin Trail of Ward 4, Michael Arbuckle of Ward 5, Katie Nozzolillo of Ward 1, former Nackawic Deputy Mayor Greg MacFarlane of Ward 3, Errol Graham of Ward 6, Jeff Clark of Ward 2 and Mayor Fox.
After the new councillors and mayor recited and signed the oath of office, CAO Clark presented each with a daily planner and sizable information packet before they took their seats at the council table.
The CAO acknowledged council members, even the experienced ones, face a steep learning curve. She said staff, the mayor, and council members spent much of 2022 preparing for municipal reform and the creation of the new Nackawic-Millville entity, adding that more work awaits the new council.
“It’s been a lot of hard work, and there’s a lot more to come,” she said.
During his first address as Nackawic-Millville mayor, Fox echoed the CAO’s words, acknowledging the work ahead.
Fox said he and council would begin in January to deal with what could seem like an “overwhelming” task but expressed confidence in elected members meeting the challenge.
Fox, who defeated incumbent Nackawic Mayor Ian Kitchen, said he made a late decision to enter the race based chiefly on encouragement from friends and family. He praised the work of elected members of previous councils, thanking them for their service.
Fox thanked his wife, Tanya, for her support and expressed gratitude that his mother could attend the swearing-in ceremonies.
The new mayor said a primary focus will be economical and population growth for the Nackawic-Millville community, adding he encourages citizen engagement.
Fox acknowledged the more extensive role staff would face in managing the expanded community but promised council would be there “to ease that burden.”
Seated in his mayor's chair following the formalities, Fox said he is prepared for the work ahead and believes those joining him around the council table feel the same.
“I have great confidence in this council,” he said.