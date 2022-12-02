Residents of a Charlotte Street apartment building on Woodstock’s southside escaped safely with the help of Woodstock Fire Department personnel early Friday morning, Dec. 2, as a fire raged at the building’s front entrance.
Woodstock Fire Chief Harold McLellan said crews responded to the fire call at 2:19 a.m. Friday.
He said the first firefighters arrived to find the building’s front verandah burning.
As some firefighters knocked down the front-entrance blaze, McLellan said others helped trapped tenants and pets escape via a ladder from the roof of the building’s back porch.
“We helped three adults, two kittens, a cat and a dog,” the fire chief said.
McLellan said the emergency call came in with the frightening description of a “structure fire with people trapped.”
“Your heart rate goes up, and your foot pedal goes down,” he said.
While firefighters contained the fire to the front verandah, McLellan said the public hallway and four apartments sustained smoke and soot damage.
He said he believes all displaced tenants found someplace to stay. He said the landlord would have to remediate the smoke damage before tenants could return.
McLellan said they know the fire started in the exterior of the building, but the cause is under investigation.
He said officers from the Woodstock Police Force and Fire Marshal’s Office attended the fire scene.
McLellan said 14 firefighters responded to the Friday morning fire, the seventh in the past week.