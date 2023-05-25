As part of the council's efforts to review Lincoln's 10-year capital plan continues, two capital projects have been officially postponed until 2024.
The decision to delay the reconstruction of Lincoln Avenue and Durham Road reconstruction came at the ad hoc finance/debt review committee meeting. Councillors Adam Russell, Greg Reimer and Anna Murre, and Mayor Sandra Easton sit on the committee.
On May 23, Charlotte Tunikaitis, associate director of finance and deputy treasurer and Lincoln's chief administrative officer (CAO) Michael Kirkopoulos, provided a presentation during a budget meeting for committee of the whole on recommendations for Lincoln Avenue and Durham Road reconstruction.
“We're not cancelling these projects. We're not coming back to you next year as part of the budget process and having deliberations. But we are delaying construction commencement,” Kirkopoulos said.
Coun. Tony Brunet and JD Pachereva voted against Durham Road’s reconstruction delay. For Lincoln Avenue, Brunet, Pachereva, and Dianne Rintjema voted against postponing the reconstruction.
Mayor Sandra Easton said there is a public expectation of Lincoln Avenue’s reconstruction that can’t be ignored and noted when it came to making the decision, the ad hoc committee did not take it lightly. She added the goal of the delay was to “smooth things out.”
“It means that we want to move things around; delays are not denials. So, we're moving a few things around. Timing is often our greatest asset, but we can still confirm the intentions are unchanged,” Easton said.
It’s been confirmed with the federal government that the future of the $1,755,000 grant for Lincoln Avenue is not going to be impacted by the construction delay.
The Ontario Street sewer upgrade was also discussed at the meeting. Both projects are being led by the region, which is responsible for the tendering contract and invoicing. Though the project is still set to start construction this year, invoicing won’t be hitting the town’s book until the project is completed in late 2024, possibly going into 2025.
At the next meeting, the ad hoc finance/debt review committee will be discussing debt, user rates and reserve balance targets. An annual report will be provided to councillors on debt projections, reserve balances and trending regarding capital works.