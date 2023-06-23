Grey County council has recognized the contributions of two local residents who were recently inducted to the Ontario Agricultural Hall of Fame.
On June 11, Grey County residents Ray Robertson and Brian Gilroy received the hall of fame honours.
At its meeting on June 22, county council held a special ceremony to recognize the achievements of Robertson and Gilroy.
“Mr. Robertson is quite the distinguished figure in the field of agriculture. Ray has made significant contributions to the agricultural sector, by promoting agricultural education, implementing innovative farming practices, and demonstrating leadership,” said Warden Brian Milne. “His induction into the Ontario Agricultural Hall of Fame is a testament to his remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to the field of agriculture.”
Robertson attended the meeting and thanked county council for its support over the years.
“It was an honour to be nominated. It came as a total surprise to me,” said Roberton. “When you’re nominated by your peers, it’s pretty humbling really. It’s been a great journey for me.”
Robertson’s contributions to agriculture include:
Gilroy was unable to attend the meeting, but was recently profiled by CollingwoodToday here.
“Mr. Gilroy is a well-known figure in Ontario’s fruit-growing community. In 1987, Brian bought an essentially abandoned orchard near Georgian Bay and transformed it into Nighthawk Orchards,” said Milne. “He helped to grow Ontario’s apple industry and the edible horticulture sector nationwide. Brian has also maintained his local Georgian Bay Fruit Growers Association membership for more than 30 years. His remarkable achievements and commitment to Ontario's agriculture have rightfully earned him a place in the Ontario Agricultural Hall of Fame. Congratulations Brian and thank you for all of your contributions.”
Gilroy’s contributions include: