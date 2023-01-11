Pembroke – Both Miramichi Lodge and Bonnechere Manor have been in and out of COVID outbreaks since November.
“Miramichi Lodge has been in and out of COVID outbreak, it was cleared a week before Christmas thankfully,” Michael Blackmore, director of long-term care for the County of Renfrew, told a Health Committee meeting on Tuesday morning. “Bonnechere Manor has been in and out as well.”
As of January 3, the manor is back in outbreak, he said. It started as an influenza outbreak and as of Monday, January 9, was a combination of both influenza and COVID.
“Thankfully, symptoms have been relatively mild to date, thanks to a relatively high uptake of vaccine for both residents and staff,” he said.
His report showed Bonnechere Manor had an outbreak in late November of RSV and Influenza A. This outbreak at the Manor affected three of the six resident home areas.
At Miramichi Lodge the outbreak, which began on November 21 in two resident areas, spread to more areas in the facility and outbreak status was lifted December 16, 2022, his report showed.