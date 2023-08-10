East Zorra-Tavistock Township has implemented a new alcohol policy for use in spaces owned by the municipality.
The township said it is committed to providing a safe environment to residents and wants people to enjoy the various facilities and parks available. The new document will also protect the township from insurance and liability risks, which ultimately come at a financial cost to the community.
“A formalized alcohol policy was considered by council a few terms ago (prior to the 2018-2022 term), but for whatever reason, it was not proceeded with. The important thing to do is to look forward and implement a policy that will keep residents and visitors safe and limit insurance and liability risks for the township,” said Mayor Phil Schaefer.
The policy comes into effect on September 1 at township-owned facilities. To help facility user groups become familiar with the new policy, two public information sessions are being hosted on August 17, one at the Innerkip Community centre from 10 a.m. to noon and the other at Tavistock Arena’s upper hall from 7 to 9 p.m. Township staff will be on hand to answer any questions the public may have.
The document is 22 pages long, and while people may not want to read it from start to finish, Schafer said it is a good idea. “The policy document is very comprehensive, and if I was renting a township facility and serving alcohol, I would want to be aware of my responsibilities. Staff are also able and willing to assist in answering questions from prospective user groups on how the policy may specifically affect them.”
The township believes the policy fills an outstanding administrative gap that was highlighted in the Parks and Recreation Master Plan. “While we have to this point enjoyed an excellent track record of safety at local events, having a municipal alcohol policy in place is a best practice for municipalities,” said Schaefer, who added that before the township took over Parks and Recreation, the private contractor (Ken Wettlaufer) had his own rental agreement forms which included some conditions for events that included alcohol. Special Occasion Permits and insurance coverages were verified. “This policy provides a prudent approach that will assist users of our facilities, our staff, and our ratepayers to ensure that a positive, safe experience is enjoyed by all.”
The policy underwent review and discussion by council in the spring. “Council sees this as an essential policy to have in place for our growing communities. We will regularly review policies and strategy documents to ensure we are meeting our current and future needs,” said Schaefer.