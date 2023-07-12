Kneehill County will not move forward with a proposed project to provide rural residents living east of the Town of Three Hills with water servicing due to a lack of support from residents.
Earlier this year, administration conducted a survey to gauge the interest and commitment of residents to connect to water servicing if the project were to move forward, even at a substantial investment to residents in the area.
“Council had also given in their prior direction, in order for this project to progress to the next stage of development, that support and commitment of funds must be received by a minimum of 80 per cent of those eligible residential parcels within the study area,” explained Environmental Services manager John McKiernan during the regular Tuesday, June 27 council meeting.
While the survey was open to all Kneehill County residents, 95 residences were deemed eligible as they fell within the proposed service area.
A total of 48 surveys from these eligible residences were received prior to the April 10 deadline, and an additional 12 surveys or responses to administrative phone calls were received after this deadline, with 35 surveys not returned.
Along with these surveys, administration also received two responses from landowners with bare parcels in the survey area, and one from outside the service area.
Of those surveys received, a total of 33 respondents indicated that they were interested in receiving connection to a regional potable water system, while 27 stated they were not interested.
A previous feasibility study indicated residents would require a minimum financial commitment of at least $20,000 in order to connect to the service, and 32 respondents indicated they would be willing to make this commitment, in principle, towards the project.
While the responses received were generally favourable, the minimum threshold of 80 per cent-or about 76 area residents-was not met and whether to move forward with the project was put to the question of council.
Following some discussion, council passed a motion with a vote of one opposed and five in favour to communicate with landowners in the Three Hills East area the project will not proceed, and further options will not be explored, due to a lack of support from area residents.