A body found floating in Lake Erie during a Coast Guard training exercise last fall has been identified as that of an Ohio man who had been reported missing.
According to a media release issued Thursday, investigators from Norfolk County OPP and the Fairport Harbor Police Department positively identified the human remains, which were discovered off the tip of Long Point on Oct. 25, 2022, by members of the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Trenton and Canadian Coast Guard.
At the time, police said the man was white, approximately five-foot-nine and weighing 160 to 180 pounds, with brown hair. He wore a grey hoodie with a “RED MTN” logo on the front.
“The death is not being treated as suspicious and no foul play is suspected. No further details will be released,” read the release from the OPP.
A cause of death was not disclosed.
Norfolk County OPP detachment commander Jodi Kays thanked the Fairport Harbor Police Department for their assistance with the investigation.
Fairport Harbor is a lakeside village northeast of Cleveland and southwest of Long Point.