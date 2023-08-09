THUNDER BAY – There's no set timeline yet as to when the Muskeg Express at Centennial Park will be back in service,
Parks manager Cory Halvorsen said in an interview Wednesday repairs are being made to the ride, which the city closed on July 17 after a derailment.
The city continues to evaluate what caused the derailment, he added. The city had identified an issue with a recently-installed wheel as a possible cause in July.
“That's the challenge - there's no video footage while the ride is in general operation, we only have the video recordings when we're doing testing runs. So, there's no way to observe exactly how the derailment occurs,” he noted. “We basically use the information that we have to come up with our best understanding of why [the derailment] occurred.”
Halvorsen mentioned that the wheel has been replaced again, but before the attraction opens back up, the city needs to do its due diligence alongside the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA).
“We have to take a very thorough examination of all components, and use that information to make any adjustments or repairs necessary going forward to improve the ride, and reduce the likelihood of this occurring again,” he said.
Crews are doing additional testing for the remainder of the week, including watching a recording of the actual wheel riding on the rail.
Halvorsen stressed it is a high priority for the city to re-open the attraction as soon as possible.
The express has been plagued with various operational issues in recent years, putting it out of service for extended periods.
The train was originally donated by a lumber company that had used it to haul workers and supplies through the bush.