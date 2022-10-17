Twenty-two candidates are running for seats on Central Elgin council, a municipality with a slew of issues they would need to tackle — including whether two small parts of it should join nearby St. Thomas — if elected in next week’s civic election.
Four mayoral candidates along with 18 other hopefuls are running in the municipality of 14,000, which wraps around much of St. Thomas and stretches from Belmont south to the Lake Erie shore.
That’s the largest field of municipal candidates in Central Elgin’s history. Besides the mayor's post, council also has a deputy mayor and five ward councillors.
A growing concern among voters is whether parts of the municipality, mainly the community of Lynhurst that borders the northwest of St. Thomas and the community of Eastwood on the east side, should merge with the city of 43,000.
The issue was brought to Central Elgin council last year by Ward 4 Coun. Bill Fehr, who is now running in Ward 3. Lynhurst and Eastwood originally were part of Ward 4, but the municipality adopted new ward boundaries this year.
“We are naturally linked with St. Thomas,” Fehr said. “We get our utilities from St. Thomas. Our water and sewer are handled by St. Thomas. Our first call to emergency services falls back on St. Thomas. All of our links are St. Thomas, even our mailing address . . . It makes sense for us to join.”
He said property taxes and water rates for Central Elgin residents who live within a few hundred yards of the city are often double the amount of those in St. Thomas.
“You drive across (one road) into Ward 4, and just in that one block, the St. Thomas water rates are around $800 a year. You go one block over into Central Elgin, and our rates are about $1,800,” he said.
If re-elected, Fehr said he plans to survey his constituents to determine how many would be in favour of a merger. Already, there are groups of Lynhurst and Eastwood residents pushing to see that happen.
But Central Elgin Deputy Mayor Tom Marks, a mayoral candidate, says joining St. Thomas wouldn’t be easy.
“The reality is that the new council will deal with Central Elgin as it is for the next four years. Those are the rules we have to play by,” said Marks, who doubles as warden for Elgin County.
“The only way it would change is if the province could come in and say 'thou shalt', and that has never happened in the last 25 years. I don’t expect it to," he said.
The other option would be for the municipality, city and county to be "willing partners," he said, adding "I just don’t see that happening at all."
Central Elgin has some of the most expensive tax and water rates in the province, said Paul Jenkins, chief executive of the St. Thomas and District Chamber of Commerce.
“I think there is a palpable frustration amongst the folks and businesses here in Central Elgin about how much we’re paying for essential services compared to adjacent municipalities,” he said, pointing to the case of Lynhurst.
The new council will need to prioritize addressing affordability for all residents, said Andrew Sloan, a Port Stanley resident who is running for mayor.
“There are comments by the current council that water rates can’t be changed, but they kept the prices down . . . They capped them during COVID. So obviously, they can make changes,” said Sloan, who farms near Belmont.
He suggested the new council look at options such as refinancing debt, sharing services with the City of St. Thomas and “better handling their own resources and their own budget to make sure that affordability isn’t something that’s just a pipe dream.”
Central Elgin candidates in the Oct. 24 election will also have to tackle concerns about parking in the popular beach town of Port Stanley and the loss of farmland to urban development, among other issues.
Despite the list of issues, Jenkins said he sees hope in the number of candidates running for office.
“I think we should feel grateful that we’ve had a number of people to throw their hat in the ring, especially because it’s not easy to be a politician,” he said.
The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada
WHO'S RUNNING IN CENTRAL ELGIN
Mayor
Dennis Crevits,
Tom Marks
Casey Siebenmorgen
Andrew Sloan
Deputy Mayor
William (Bill) Harrington
Todd Noble
Colleen Row
Ward 1 Councillor
Mike Derrough
Michelle Graham
Ward 2 Councillor
Karen Cook
Morgaine Halpin
Sally Martyn
Sherlock Reid
Ward 3 Councillor
Dan Carter
Bill Fehr
Douglas Medlyn
Norm Watson
Ward 4 Councillor
David Conners
Harold Winkworth
Ward 5 Councillor
David Baughman
Rob McFarlan
Bill Sporbeck